VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $257.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

