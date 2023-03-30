Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

