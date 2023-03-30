Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after buying an additional 660,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,987,000 after buying an additional 519,625 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,773,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.