United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 535,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after buying an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 61,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 17,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $191.47 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

