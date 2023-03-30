iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

