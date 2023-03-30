Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

