Montecito Bank & Trust Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in LKQ were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

