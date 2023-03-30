Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $206.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

