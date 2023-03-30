Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

