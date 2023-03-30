Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000.

Shares of NANR opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.95. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

