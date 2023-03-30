HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE TRV opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

