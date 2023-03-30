iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

