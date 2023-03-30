V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,830 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Ford Motor by 1,125.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 280,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.