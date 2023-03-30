Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.0% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

V stock opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.52. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

