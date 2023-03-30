V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $87.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

