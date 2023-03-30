Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 448.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $119.88 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

