First Command Bank Reduces Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

