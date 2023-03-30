First Command Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

