Naples Global Advisors LLC Invests $430,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 184,485 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Wolfe Research started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

