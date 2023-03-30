The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.64. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

