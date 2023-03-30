European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
European Assets Trust Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 91.79 ($1.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.51 million, a P/E ratio of -211.16 and a beta of 1.06. European Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
European Assets Trust Company Profile
