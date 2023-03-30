European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.45

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

European Assets Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON EAT opened at GBX 91.79 ($1.13) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £330.51 million, a P/E ratio of -211.16 and a beta of 1.06. European Assets Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

