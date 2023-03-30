Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Declares Dividend of GBX 10

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 238.35 ($2.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 249.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.92 million, a PE ratio of 496.88 and a beta of 1.16. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 299 ($3.67).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mike Armitage acquired 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($24,575.01). 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

