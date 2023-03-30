Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.95 Per Share

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Michelmersh Brick Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MBH opened at GBX 93.30 ($1.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.88. Michelmersh Brick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Monday.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

See Also

