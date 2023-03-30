Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.40 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MHN opened at GBX 94.18 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.14. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.80.

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

