Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.40 Per Share

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Price Performance
MHN opened at GBX 94.18 ($1.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.14. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.80.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile
