Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Trading Down 1.4 %

LON MHN opened at GBX 94.18 ($1.16) on Thursday. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.80. The stock has a market cap of £74.63 million and a P/E ratio of -682.14.

Menhaden PLC is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Frostrow Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Index. Menhaden PLC was formed on July 31, 2015 and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

