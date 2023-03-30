Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.40

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC (LON:MHN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Menhaden Resource Efficiency’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Trading Down 1.4 %
LON MHN opened at GBX 94.18 ($1.16) on Thursday. Menhaden Resource Efficiency has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.80. The stock has a market cap of £74.63 million and a P/E ratio of -682.14.
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Company Profile
