High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

PCF stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at High Income Securities Fund

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 4,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 214,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth $221,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.