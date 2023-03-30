High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
PCF stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. High Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $8.17.
In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein acquired 4,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 214,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,339.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
