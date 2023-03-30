Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops One Day Volume of $40.80

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $40.80 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00131732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00052966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00037098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.