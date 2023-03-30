Rune (RUNE) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00005356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $30,059.93 and $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.55507287 USD and is up 4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

