Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $14.55 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and $179,791.37 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017540 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,030,216 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

