Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 10,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

TSLA opened at $193.88 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.82.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

