Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

