Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

