Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells 3,137 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ BATRK opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
