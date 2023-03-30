A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Acquires 3,910 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £19,901.90 ($24,452.51).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Stuart Lorimer bought 28 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($185.77).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 509 ($6.25) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 540.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.82 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £570.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,870.97%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

