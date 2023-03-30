The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 3,137 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

