Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Delcath Systems, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Delcath Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of DCTH opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,280.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

