Beldex Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $241.38 million and $2.06 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.98 or 0.06302761 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017540 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.