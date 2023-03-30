Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

