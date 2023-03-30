New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.06

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $38.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 281,483 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
