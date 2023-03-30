New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $37.06

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $38.46. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $39.03, with a volume of 281,483 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

