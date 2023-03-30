EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $98.47.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($195.70) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

Featured Stories

