Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $19.53. Kanzhun shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 231,705 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

About Kanzhun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $21,713,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 218,376 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth $4,809,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.