Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.61

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $50.61. Ciena shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 743,307 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Ciena Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

