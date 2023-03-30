Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.61

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $50.61. Ciena shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 743,307 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.
Ciena Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena
In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $185,867.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,774,059.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $50,577.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,030.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
