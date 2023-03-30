Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Up 136.7% in March

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GPMT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.58. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.35). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $61.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -76.19%.

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 89.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

