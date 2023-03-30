Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Sells $80,550.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $21,326.80.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $825.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.