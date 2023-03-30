Insider Selling: 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) CFO Sells $80,550.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $80,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Martins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $35,280.60.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Ryan Martins sold 1,480 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $21,326.80.

On Friday, February 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $825.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.73. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

