Anthony (Tony) Cormack Buys 399,385 Shares of Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) Stock

Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9 – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Cormack purchased 399,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,582.17 ($7,721.44).

The company has a current ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 34.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Corella Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of silica and other minerals. Its flagship property is the Tampu Kaolin project comprises three granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 768.03 square kilometers located in north-east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as HPAA Pty Ltd and changed its name to Corella Resources Limited in April 2021.

