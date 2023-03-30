Nicholas Revell Acquires 66,666 Shares of Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG) Stock

Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Revell purchased 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,133.23 ($6,755.49).

Nicholas Revell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Nicholas Revell purchased 70,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,900.00 ($7,933.33).

On Tuesday, February 14th, Nicholas Revell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,660.00 ($1,106.67).

On Thursday, January 12th, Nicholas Revell purchased 40,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,600.00 ($4,400.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 48.92 and a current ratio of 14.83.

Kingsland Minerals Company Profile

Kingsland Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits, as well as base metal mineralization. Its projects portfolio includes the Allamber, Shoobridge, Woolgni, and Mount Davis projects located in the Northern Territory; and the Lake Johnston project located in Western Australia.

