Julie Galbo Acquires 130 Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Rating) insider Julie Galbo purchased 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$96.90 ($64.60) per share, with a total value of A$12,597.00 ($8,398.00).

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Interim dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.79%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

