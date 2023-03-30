Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 2,943 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $12,654.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,079,405 shares in the company, valued at $26,141,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.

On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.

Brightcove stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 116,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

