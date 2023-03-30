Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 2,943 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $12,654.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,079,405 shares in the company, valued at $26,141,441.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00.
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $157,042.06.
- On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $398,413.44.
- On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $201,458.40.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,874.00.
Brightcove Stock Up 1.6 %
Brightcove stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.