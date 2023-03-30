Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Coffee Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of JVA opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Coffee has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coffee Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.