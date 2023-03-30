Beth C. Seidenberg Purchases 1,833 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $13,270.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,921,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,911,326.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vera Therapeutics

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.