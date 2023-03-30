MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.94%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

